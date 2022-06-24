Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ From ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Out; Fans Call It ‘perfection'

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has finally released her latest song Carolina from the forthcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing. Produced by frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, Carolina has been solely written by the artiste as she sings without featuring in it. The lyrics are based on nature as it saw Daisy Edgar-Jones' character grow alone in the North Carolina marshes after she was abandoned by her parents. The clip also gives glimpses of the protagonist being romantically involved with a man.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner tweeted about her process of working on the haunting ballad as she wrote, "I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @AaronDessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it. ‘Carolina’ is out now".

The lyrics of Carolina reads, "Oh, Carolina creeks running through my veins Lost I was born, lonesome I came Lonesome I'll always stay Carolina knows why, for years, I roam Free as these birds, light as whispers Carolina knows".

Read on for the first few reactions to Carolina

The first few reactions to Carolina by Taylor Swift are finally out and netizens are already loving the song, which is evident from social media. A Twitter user wrote, "Safe and Sound is the Old Testament and #Carolina is the New Testament. I rest my case (sic)". Another user tweeted, "blondie is an EXPERT in writing an epic and eloquent song for a book-to-film adaptation. stream #Carolina !!! (sic)"

A user stated that she is 'obsessed' with Carolina as she wrote, "#Carolina had me in chills!!!! I am obsessed!!! #CarolinaOutNow (sic)". Calling it her 'favourite' song, a fan tweeted, "Chills, chills, nothing but chills. Honestly, it’s everything I expected and more. It’s absolute perfection and is already one of my favourite songs she’s ever released. I’m just in absolute awe right now." "I really do love how Taylor captured kya’s story without giving anything away,,, I’ve always been a fan of her songwriting skills, but I’ve never been this impressed #Carolina #CarolinaOutNow (sic)" , wrote another fan.