Taylor Swift's Drops 'You All Over Me', Fans Compare Its 'emotional' Lyrics To 'Clean'

Taylor Swift has finally dropped You All Over Me, her first ‘From the Vault’ song from Fearless (Taylor’s version). The newly released track features back vocals from country-pop crossover artist Maren Morris and it has already impressed fans. Produced by Evermore and Folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner, You All Over Me was written by Taylor Swift in collaboration with Scooter Carusoe. Ever since You All Over me has released, it has created a massive buzz amongst all Swifties. Continue reading to know about how fans are reacting to the track online

'You All Over Me' fan reaction

Netizens have flooded Twitter with heaping praises for Taylor Swift and the lyrics of You All Over Me. While some are chanting the lyrics of the song, many others have paid keen attention to the difference in the lyrics of the song and are treating this song as a prelude to Clean from 1989. You All Over Me has made many Swifties confess that they cried immediately after they heard the track. The Fearless nostalgia has created magic once again for fans. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens are reacting online:

I LIVED AND I LEARNED, HAD YOU GOT BURNED, HELD OUT AND HELD ON GOD KNOWS TOO LONG AND WASTED TIME LOST TEARS SWORE THAT ID GET OUT OF HERE BUT NO AMOUNT OF FREEDOM GETS YOU CLEAN I'VE STILL GOT YOU ALL OVER ME #YouAllOverMe pic.twitter.com/6y6K6jY2lo — fearlessly, sarahâœ° (@thelasttay) March 26, 2021

But no amount of freedom gets you cleanâ°I still got you all over me#YouAllOverMe #TaylorsVersion #FromTheVault pic.twitter.com/ronm7GaEvF — Taylor Swift México (@tayswiftmex_2) March 26, 2021

ITS SO GOOD CAN YOU HEAR ME CRYING #YouAllOverMe pic.twitter.com/nRTUzqcipI — katieáµ‡Ë¡áµ (@ntltcswift) March 26, 2021

just thinking about how today’s very young generation listening to #youalloverme and getting to grow up with taylor the way we did now with her country roots yea ðŸ¥ºðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/IfO2VIXCVu — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) March 26, 2021

The mid-tempo tune of the song details the struggle of moving on after a relationship ends. The melancholy depicts how ‘no amount of freedom gets one clear’ of the phase. “One thing I’ve been loving about these ‘From the Vault’ songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this one,” Taylor tweeted on Wednesday. Check out the song below:

The popstar also teased a snippet of the song on Good Morning America on Thursday morning. For the unversed, You All Over Me follows the singer’s fully remade version of Love Story which was the lead single from her Fearless album which was released back in 2018. Now, the singer has re-recorded her entire album as Taylor’s version post the major Scooter Braun controversy over the ownership rights of songs. Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first in the singer’s series of re-recording of earlier albums, will be released on April 11, 2021.

