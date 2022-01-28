Taylor Swift's Fan Arrested After He Tried To Gain Access In Singer's NYC Apartment

A man has been arrested after an incident on the street of Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building took place the early morning of January 27. According to reports by TMZ, a man allegedly drove the wrong way down the Blank Space singer’s street before going in reverse and hitting the building and fire hydrant. Soon after the incident, the witnesses on the spot called New York's non-emergency services number to report a man driving the wrong way on the street where the singer resides.

Soon after the incident took place, the man got off his vehicle and attempted to remove a building's intercom system by pulling it out, according to the NYPD. The police said the man was trying to gain access. After he was unsuccessful, he walked away and was then approached by officers, who took him into custody and later taken to the hospital.

Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's apartment

According to the International media outlet, the man was taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation. According to various media reports, the man allegedly told police officers about his refusal to leave the area until he met the pop icon. TMZ quoted NYPS that the man who is in custody was drunk and now he is facing potential charges for DWI and criminal mischief.

It is still unknown whether the singer was in her apartment when the incident took place on the streets.

Over the years, the 32-year-old singer has been the target of threats, home invasions, and stalking. Earlier, during a 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the singer revealed ow her address gets viral on social media. She likes to keep her things private as there are people, who tend to show up uninvited.

Recently, the singer gained the spotlight after she slammed Damon Albarn for his comments in which he claimed that she 'does not write her own songs.' According to a report by Billboard, in his latest interview, Albarn implied that modern artists are simply relying on 'the sound and the attitude' of their music for popularity. In a recent chat with Los Angeles Times, English musician Damon Albarn lauded award-winning singer Billie Eilish and her producer brother Finneas for their songs. He called the sibling duo "interesting songwriters" and added he is "more attracted" to Eilish's music than Swift's. When the interviewer hailed Swift for her songwriting, Albarn claimed that she does not write her own songs and added she co-writes some of them and it does not count.

