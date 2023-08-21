Taylor Swift's Lookalike Escorted Out Of LA Store For Impersonating Singer

Taylor Swift fans took to social media to share photos and videos of moderately famous TikToker Ashley Leechin. For the unversed, Ashley gained popularity by posing like Swift as she bears a stark resemblance with the Lover singer.

3 things you need to know

Taylor Swift just concluded the US leg of her Eras Tour.

Ashley Leechin is the singer’s lookalike.

Leechin trended on social media when she conducted a social experiment in LA.

Ashley Leechin escorted out of a LA shop

Ashley Leechin made headlines last year when she was walking down the street and Swifties mistook her for the Love Story singer. The phrase, “It’s just Ashley”, became a trend back then. The same happened again when Ashley conducted a ‘social experiment’ in a shop in LA, USA.

TikToker and Taylor Swift lookalike Ashley Leechin was escorted out of a shop in Los Angeles after being mistaken for the singer by fans. pic.twitter.com/0tMBJKhDlC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 20, 2023

The influencer got dressed in a white crop top paired with blue pants and accessorised her look with a red bag, red beanie, just like Taylor. She even wore Taylor’s signature red lipstick in order to make the shopkeeper believe that she was indeed, the singer. Ashley even arranged ‘bodyguards’ dressed in all black to lead her entourage. However, the shopkeepers were quick to call her bluff and escorted her out of the premise.

Ashley Leechin reacts to social media flak

Taylor Swift fans aka Swifties were quick to circulate the videos of Ashley being escorted out of the shop on social media. They even called her out for impersonating the singer. However, Ashley responded to the flak by clarifying that her act was not done with a ‘malicious’ intention.

(Ashley Leechin defended herself on social media | Image: Ashley Leechin/Instagram)

She also added that she will not ‘turn off her comments or ‘disappear’ just because her videos have surfaced. She wrote, “The videos surfacing are taken way out of context & I just want to say to those who have messaged me and have said very kind things, I see you and I thank you. I just hope those who are angry over speculation do not dwell on this and can eventually enjoy their day."