Taylor Swift's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You 'Enchanted'; Details Inside

Considered as one of the most dominant names to have influenced the western music industry, Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has delivered several successful albums in her career. Since her debut album, Taylor Swift has come a long way and has been a part of nearly 200 successful projects. Here is a look at Taylor Swift’s massive net worth as of 2020.

Taylor Swift's net worth

As per a report published by Wealthygorilla.com, Taylor’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million USD, which converts to Rs. 29,92,90,00,000 (Rs. 2992.90 crores). As per reports, Swift's endorsement deals and partnerships are with high-profile brands like Keds, Diet Coke, CoverGirl and Apple, which brings in a lot of money. If the reports are to be believed, Taylor is a huge car enthusiast and owns a Toyota Sequoia, Audi R8 Sport and a Porsche 911 Turbo.

Reportedly, Taylor’s houses all over the US costs around $84 million USD, which converts to â‚¹628.61 crores. In 2016, it was estimated the Taylor had earned $1 million USD each day. In 2017, Taylor Swift secured fourth place in the list of highest-paid celebrities, earning nearly $44 Million USD.

Taylor's new song

Taylor recently announced the release of her own album, Folklore. If the reports are to be believed, Folklore was expected to release before March, however, just like many other shows and movies, the album was postponed due to the pandemic. Considering Taylor’s website selling the album in a large array of physical configurations, it seems like her Folklore will hit high notes at the Billboard music chart.

The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne pic.twitter.com/2hNXnzFbwY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

The album will come out in eight CD versions and is made of 16 songs, with a bonus track for the deluxe editions, which will be sold only for a week. If the reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift wrote and co-produced nearly 11 songs in her album. Today, on July 24, Taylor Swift released a new song called Cardigan, which was cinematographed by Rodrigo Prieto. The songstress took to her social media handles to speak about the safety measure taken while shooting for Cardigan.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

