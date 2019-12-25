Taylor Swift's Most Acclaimed And Memorable Song Collaborations

Taylor Swift is one of the most influential and talented artists of this decade. The country singer became an instant sensation after the release of her first album, Taylor Swift, back in 2006. Since then, Taylor has been an artist who has dominated the Billboard charts with every new song that she has sung. The singer also has several duets and collaborations with fellow artists that have never failed to win the hearts of her fans. Here are some of Taylor Swift's best collaborations in the music industry.

Breathe

Back in 2008, in the early days of Taylor Swift's career, the singer collaborated with fellow artist Colbie Caillat to sing the beautifully mournful country song, Breathe. Taylor was still sticking to country music at that time, so her style of singing is much different than most of her recent releases. Breathe was also nominated for the Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals Award during the 2010 Grammy Awards, however, it did not win the Award.

Highway Don't Care

By 2013, Taylor Swift had mostly shed her country singer image, though that did not mean that she did not occasionally fall back to her old style of singing. That year, Taylor featured in legendary country singer Tim McGraw's song, Highway Don't Care. The song also featured the talents of Keith Urban, who performed on the track while playing the guitar. The song was a spectacular success and was ranked at number 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a while.

Everything Has Changed

In 2012, Taylor Swift collaborated with her good friend and popular artist Ed Sheeran. The two acclaimed singers combined their talents to sing Everything Has Changed. The song was a mesmerizing ballade about young love and the feelings that well up when you experience it. In an interview, Ed Sheeran revealed that he could truly relate to Taylor as they both started off as the unpopular kid in their respective schools. Which is why the song has such a genuine feel to it when it is heard.

