Taylor Swift's Most Loved Romantic Hit Songs; From 'Love Story' To 'Lover'

Taylor Swift musical career is a massive hit in the global music industry. Her singles and albums run through various genres, from country to pop to EDM. Taylor Swift made her musical debut in the year 2006 and has been one of the most popular singers for almost over a decade now. The American singer and songwriter has carved a niche in the music industry and garnered huge attention from fans. Check out Taylor Swift's best love and romantic songs to add your playlist.

Love Story

Love Story is considered as Taylor Swift's signature song. The song belongs to Taylor Swift's second studio album Fearless, released in the year 2008. Taylor's song portrays the plot of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet but with an adorable and happy ending. Love Story gained immense acclamation and made it to the best-selling singles of all time.

Lover

In the recent past, Taylor Swift released a new album Lover. This song is her romantic single from the album. The song is a country, indie folk and a pop ballad that has a booming snare, slow tempo and guitar-centric sound. Taylor Swift's Lover received a nomination for Song of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

You Belong With Me

You Belong With Me is a classic song released in 2008 from Taylor Swift's album Fearless. Reportedly, Taylor was inspired to write the song after catching a male friend of hers arguing with his girlfriend on a phone call which she further developed into a storyline. The song won Best Female Video award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Everything Has Changed

Everything Has Changed features Ed Sheeran with Taylor Swift. The single gained mixed reviews from music critics. However, the romantic number peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States while reaching the top ten in other countries, including Belgium, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

