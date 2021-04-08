Taylor Swift's 'Mr Perfectly Fine' From The Vault Leads To Netizens Launching A Meme Fest

Taylor Swift has re-released her 2008 hit song Mr Perfectly Fine. Like her previous two song releases, the singer simply dropped the new song without any major announcement. Fans were taken completely by surprise after the song was dropped as a revisit to her 2008 days. Taylor Swift posted a caption upon releasing the song about how she decided to release Mr Perfectly Fine. The singer in her story caption wrote that while working on her 2020 music, she only wrote songs based on fiction to avoid drama. Later, Taylor added that in 2008, however, she simply went crazy to release Mr Perfectly Fine. Thus the singer poked fun at herself which fans soon found amusing as the song invited a whole bunch of memes from them.

Memes on Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine

The song came as a huge surprise to celebs as well who weren’t expecting the release of that particular song. However many celebs showed their support for the song by posting in on their stores. Sophie Turner, the wife of Joe Jonas, also posted the song on her story where she seemed to enjoy the song very much. Taylor reposted the story and wrote that she forever bends her knee to the queen in the north, thus making a Game of Thrones reference. The two seemed to have a good chat as Taylor shared the song which was based on Joe Jonas, according to multiple media reports and fan theories.

my brain each time someone says "perfectly fine" pic.twitter.com/YMJ4IQgTgU — ana folklore ðŸ’›ðŸ’›| MR PERFECTLY FINE (@behindthemall13) April 8, 2021

Me in secure and healthy relationship bopping to #MrPerfectlyFine ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/1J6pIeeOWr — Steph ð“£ð“±ð“® ð“¬ð“¾ð“½ð“®ð“¼ð“½ ð“¸ð“¯ ð“ªð“µð“µ ð“½ð“²ð“¶ð“® ðŸ’› (@BackToSwift13) April 7, 2021

Taylor ran me over with her car but then drove me to the hospital and nursed me back to health with mr. perfectly fine — gracie abrams (@gracieabrams) April 7, 2021

GOODBYE MR PERFECTLY FINE HOWS YOUR HEART AFTER BREAKING MII-IINNEEE pic.twitter.com/5DM9aFkGlf — elodie²â¸ â™¡’s chrissy ðŸ“Œ GIVEAWAY ERA (@swtcreature28) April 8, 2021

My meme of the day UWU #MrPerfectlyFine pic.twitter.com/VedjU6gGQa — Dino Flexy (@flexy_dino) April 8, 2021

taylor uses Mr. 27 times in #MrPerfectlyFine which is how long it took for him to break up with her i cannot with this women she wasn’t lieing when she said she was unhinged — mollyâ¸†â¸‰ is fearless (@illicitolerate) April 8, 2021

Fans picked this point and made several jokes on the topic referring to how Taylor has re-released her song after a while. Fans also posted several tweets which seemed hilarious as many reminisced about her old songs. Fans also noticed that the singer once sang about sending a couple of gifts for their baby in the song “Invisible string”. According to Bustle, Taylor had actually sent gifts to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas when they were pregnant with their first child. Thus, a whole bunch of memes followed as fans tried to link Mr Perfectlly Fine to Joe Jonas and their rumoured relationship.

