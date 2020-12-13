Taylor Swift's Song 'Me!': Everything Fans Missed In 'Me!' Music Video

Taylor Swift's song Me! was a massive success. Released in 2019, the pop song also features American singer, Brendon Urie. Me! landed up at number 100 on the US Billboard Hot 100, which further lifted up to number 2 in the coming weeks. Taylor Swift's song broke the record for the biggest single-week jump in the chart's history. The song also broke four Amazon Music records. The song hit lots of controversies for its music video. Having said that, take a look at things fans might have missed in Taylor Swift's Me! music video.

Things fans missed in Taylor Swift's Me! music video

According to The Paw Print, Taylor Swift's song, Me! was scrutinised as not so original, childish and too simple. However, the song's stunning visuals and a delightful change from Taylor's reputation era gained immense praises. The music video starts with a pastel-coloured snake slithering across the rainbow tiles. It hisses the screen and burst, turning into a group of rainbow butterflies. This scene refers to Taylor Swift's new era. He changes her spirit animal from snake to butterflies. It gives her a clean state and explains that her new era is about personal growth and positivity, a significant change from reputation’s themes.

As the video progresses, the viewers spot Taylor and Brandon arguing in a foreign language. During their fight, the former gets mad at the latter for creating a scene in front of their daughters. Taylor and Brandon's daughters are two adorable cats. This represents the singer's love for cats. As fans know Taylor is a cat woman, she adores them nothing less than her own kids.

Further, as Taylor walks out of the door, the song tunes in. In this music video, Taylor Swift dances between dark clouds and one of these clouds swallow Taylor. However, the star rises back. As mentioned in The Paw Print, some of Taylor's fans believe this is another reference to her reputation era and how Swift has risen like a phoenix from the ashes.

Taylor Swift's music video was directed by Swift and Dave Meyers. Me!'s music video is a colourful symbolic departure from the previous album Reputation, released in the year 2017. In this album, Taylor Swift welcomes into the Lover era. Check out Me!'s music video below.

