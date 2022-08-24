Taylor Swift's Songwriting To Be A Subject Of New Literature Course At Texas University

American singer Taylor Swift is well-known for supporting independent music shops and vinyl culture. Recently, Taylor was named the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day. Earlier, this year, the New York University’s Clive Davis Institute launched its first-ever course which is all about the chart-topping singer Taylor Swift.

Now, the singer has gained yet another achievement as Texas University is all set to introduce the pop megastar's songwriting course which means Swift's songs will be "read" alongside other UK and US literary giants including Chaucer, Shakespeare, Keats and more. Starting this fall, the course will fill a void in the schedule at the University of Texas at Austin (UTA).

Taylor Swift songwriting course to be offered at university in Texas

As per the description on the UTA website, the course will use "the songwriting of pop music icon Taylor Swift to introduce literary critical reading and research methods-basic skills for work in English literature and other humanities disciplines." It further added,

"Focusing on Swift's music and the cultural contexts in which it and her career are situated, we'll consider frameworks for understanding her work, such as poetic form, style, and history among various matters and theoretical issues important to contextualisation as we practice close and in-depth reading, evaluating secondary sources, and building strong arguments."

The launch of the new course coincides with the announcement by a different university in Texas that it will offer a course based on Harry Styles's work from 2023. The Texas University in the US recently announced that it is opening a course on the Music for a Sushi Restaurant crooner in Spring 2023 as a part of the first-ever college course dedicated to the British pop star.

More on British pop star Harry Styles's course

The course will delve into the culture of 'the modern celebrity'. The course is titled 'Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture' and will cover several areas of the frame with the prime focus being the Night Changes crooner. The course will explore internet culture, fashion, fandoms, gender, and sexuality among many other topics.

Image: Instagram/@taylorswift