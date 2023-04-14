Taylor Swifts Wins Hearts By Donating 125,000 Meals Ahead Of Tampa Leg Of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift often impresses her fans with her philanthropic work. Recently, reports of the singer and songwriter having donated some meals in the state of Florida surfaced. The news was confirmed by the official social media account of the Tampa food bank, Florida. In the post, the food bank thanked the Love Story singer for placing meals on 125000 tables.

Sharing a photo collage of Taylor Swift, The Feeding Tampa Food Bank of Florida penned a thank you post for the singer. The singer’s donation seems somewhat customary. For the unversed, she had carried out similar food donation drives in Arizona and Las Vegas before performing in the cities, while on Eras Tour. The Feeding Tampa Food Bank posted the news with the caption, “Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025! Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!”



Taylor Swift’s act impresses Swifties

As soon as the news of Taylor Swift donating the meals was announced, fans of the singer, aka Swifties, showered her with compliments on her generosity. One user commented on the post, “Incredible human. Very humble and generous. Loves her fans and cities she goes to.” Another one wrote, “The People’s Princess.” Other comments read, “Wow! This is truly incredible. 💘🙏🏻”, “Amazing! What a generous woman to make these donations in every city her tour visits”, “So so so wonderful!!! 🥳👏 So happy to see Taylor support those in need 🫶🫶🫶 We love you @taylorswift 💖”

Taylor Swift on Eras tour

Taylor Swift delighted her fans when she announced her Eras Tour after a 5-year long wait. In the 52-date tour, the Lover singer will be touring several cities in the United States of America. Throughout her tour, Taylor has been making headlines be it for her eccentric entrance on stage, Selena Gomez cheering for her, Swift’s shocking stunt mid-performance or the recent reports of her break up with Joe Alwyn.