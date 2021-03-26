Taylor Swift's 'You All Over Me' A Nostalgic Prequel To 'Clean'? Fans Share Proof

Taylor Swift has once again showcased her lyrical prowess through her latest track, You All Over Me. The songstress’ new track is from the ‘From The Vault’ section of the Fearless (Taylor’s version) album. After close observation, some Swifties were quick to notice the similarities between the You All Over Me lyrics and some other Taylor Swift songs from the past eras.

'You All Over Me’ seems to be a prequel to ‘Clean’

Taylor Swift released two albums in 2020, namely folklore and evermore. Both the albums featured love stories that spanned through multiple songs. These albums were the first ones for Swift to explore this new angle on storytelling. But some fan theories are ready to claim otherwise.

Taylor Swift released her brand-new track, You All Over Me today, on March 26. As mentioned earlier, You All Over Me will feature in Taylor Swift’s ‘From The Vault’ section of the re-recorded Fearless album. Since Taylor Swift penned the songs of the album back when she was a mere teenager, You All Over Me seems to be written around the same time. Moreover, the breakup song features a similar storyline to some other breakup tracks that Swift wrote during that era.

The moment You All Over Me by Taylor Swift released, Swifties were quick to stream it on loop. Soon Swifties noticed a major similarity between You All Over Me lyrics and the song Clean from Taylor Swift’s 1989 album. While You All Over Me lyrics feature the line, “But no amount freedom gets you clean”. The Clean lyrics feature the line, “I think I am finally clean”. Both the songs are breakup tracks but since their eras differ the maturity is quite visible in Clean. And many fans agreed as well.

this right here is a huge glow-up & transformation in 6 years, excuse me while i sit in a corner & cry 😭 #YouAllOverMe



"no amount of "gone was any

freedom gets you trace of you,

clean, i've still got i think i am

— Sarahâ·âœœ¹³ 🌱 (BUSY 📚) 💛💛 ♡ (@tayjinphany13) March 26, 2021

does it ever just how fast the

#YouAllOverMe #TaylorsVersion — fearlessly, drew 🤍 (@dailytaylortea) March 26, 2021

Another fan noticed this new similarity between Clean and You All Over Me. This fan tweeted these Clean lyrics, “You’re still all over me like a wine-stained dress I can’t wear anymore” and compared them to the same set of You All Over Me lyrics. A third fan compared the You All Over Me by Taylor Swift to her song Tied Together With a Smile. Take a look at all of these comparisons below.

Clean:

You all over me: But no amount of freedom gets you clean



You all over me:

#YouAllOverMe — elisa | bimba di Steve ⟡ (@_folklorely) March 26, 2021

tied together you all

#YouAllOverMe — Taylor Throwbacks ➳ (@ThrowbackTaylor) March 26, 2021

#YouAllOverMe gives me Peace vibes with the intro, then Betty vibes with the harmonica and then I just feel like I've dropped into the whole Debut and Fearless era when she starts singing and it's magical and perfect and everything I needed ðŸ¥ºðŸ’› — Nikki (Taylors version) ðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@NikkiheartsTay) March 26, 2021

