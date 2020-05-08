Taylor’s Swift's Reel Life Boyfriends Who Are Actually Very Famous Actors

Taylor Alison Swift, commonly known as Taylor Swift, is one of the finest American singers and songwriters. She is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which have received widespread media coverage. Taylor Swift definitely knows how to capitalize on her ‘Love Story’ in both real and reel life. Here are the famous people who have played Taylor Swift’s boyfriends in her music videos. Read ahead to know more -

Taylor’s Swift's reel life boyfriends who are actually very famous people

Ours

The song features Zach Gilford with Taylor Swift in the video. Zach Gilford is an American actor. He is best known for his role as Matt Saracen on the NBC sports drama Friday Night Lights.

This was Taylor Swift's third studio album Speak Now (2010). A music video for the song was released in December 2011 and aired on E! News and E! Online and is the second video of Swift's to be directed by Declan Whitebloom, as well as the second video for which Swift would do the concept for. The video received positive praise from music critics.

I Knew You Were Trouble

The song features Reeve Carney as Taylor Swift’s love interest. Reeve Carney is an American singer-songwriter and actor. He is most commonly known for essaying the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway.

The song was recorded by Taylor Swift for her fourth studio album, Red (2012). The song had sold 5.42 million pure copies in the United States as of July 2019. It has been certified 7× Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), for moving over seven million units in the country.

Begin Again

The song features Vladimir Perrin, along with Taylor Swift, in the song. Vladimir Perrin is a French actor and director. He is one of the finest in his field and very popular in the French film industry.

Taylor Swift recorded this song for her fourth studio album, Red (2012). She co-produced the song with Nathan Chapman and Dann Huff. Begin Again is a country song, with the lyrical content finding Swift falling in love again after a failed relationship.

Blank Space

The song features Sean O’Pry as the male lead opposite Taylor Swift. Sean O'Pry is an American male supermodel from Kennesaw, Georgia. He has appeared in many popular music videos.

It is a song recorded by the singer for her fifth studio album 1989 (2014). It was penned by Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback. Taylor Swift became the first woman in the Hot 100's 56-year history to succeed herself at the top spot, because of this song.

Style

The song's music video featuring Dominic Sherwood as Swift's love interest. Dominic Sherwood is an English actor and model. He is best known for his role as Christian Ozera in the teen vampire film Vampire Academy.

It is a song recorded by Taylor Swift for her fifth studio album 1989 (2014). It was written by Swift and its producers Max Martin, Shellback, and Ali Payami. Style also entered the top ten on charts and received multi-platinum certifications in Australia and Canada.

Taylor Swift’s career

At age 14, Swift became the youngest artist signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house and, at age 15, she signed her first record deal. Having sold more than 50 million albums, including 37 million in the US, Swift is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the highest-earning female musician of the 2010s. She has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, six Guinness world records and is the most-awarded woman at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, respectively.

