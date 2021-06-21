Teaser Of Nikki Tamboli & Milind Gabba's Track 'Shanti' Releases, Fans Call It 'fantastic'

It appears like Nikki Tamboli is on a song spree as she is gearing up for the release of her third music video titled Shanti. She has featured in two back-to-back songs within a week that have been well received by the audience as well. The party song is sung by Milind Gabba. The teaser of this song was released on June 21, 2021.

Shanti song teaser released

The teaser begins with a foot-tapping background score and introduces Milind Gaba first. The next frame sees Nikki Tamboli dressed in a black tasselled dress. Then the video showcases Milind and Nikki grooving to the song and enjoying themselves. Gabba sings a couple of lines from the song as well. Nikki can be seen donning various glamourous dresses in the 23-second-long video.

As soon as the teaser was shared, netizens rushed in to comment on it and express their excitement for the full track to release. One of them wrote, ‘Finally wait is over.....one more hit song is coming…’ while another wrote, ‘After a very loooonnnggg time Music MG is back with his Bang’. Another also wrote that this is just the teaser and the song is bound to be fiery. Many people also commented on Nikki and Milind’s sizzling chemistry in the video. See their comments and reactions below.

More about Shanti song

The lyrics of the song are penned by Milind Gabba and Asli Gold. The music for this peppy number is composed by Gaba. The song is scheduled to release on June 22, 2021, and fans are extremely excited about it. The song is released under Bhushan Kumar’s T-series’ banner, making it the second collaboration between them and Milind Gaba. They first came together for the song Nachunga Aise.

Nikki Tamboli’s songs

Nikki featured in two music videos that released last week. One of them is Number Likh which is sung by Tony Kakkar. The song has received over 10 million views on YouTube. She then featured in a Punjabi romantic song titled Kalla Reh Jayenga which is sung by Jass Zaildar. The song has garnered over 5.9 million views on the video-sharing platform. Nikki is currently filming for the upcoming instalment of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa. The show is set to premiere in July 2021.

