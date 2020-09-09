Former 'Temptations' Singer Bruce Williamson Passes Away Due To Coronavirus In Las Vegas

On September 7, former Temptations singer Bruce Williamson breathed his last. The 49-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with coronavirus late in August, died on Sunday night at a hospital in Vegas following complications due to the virus. Later confirming the news of his demise, Bruce's son wrote an emotional note for his late father.

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy", wrote Bruce Alan Williamson Jr. in his Facebook post. He continued and added, "thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON", along with a photograph of his father. Later, on Monday, Williamson's son shared a live video of himself, in which he sang gospel songs and reminisced about his father. The caption of his post read, "Hurt is not the word for it".

On the other side, the business manager of Bruce, Anta Ealy, told USA Today that the former was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, weeks after having his gallbladder was removed. Meanwhile, Temptation singer Otis Williams expressed his grief over the death of Bruce to USA Today.

Bruce Williamson's career

Williamson was born and brought up in Los Angeles. He started singing in church at an early age. As a teen, he moved with his family to Las Vegas, where he performed in the EFX show before becoming a featured lead singer in the Motown Café Moments. Later, in 2006, he joined The Temptations before leaving the group in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

He was featured on Temptations albums Back to Front and Still Here, which were released in 2007 and 2010 respectively. He also collaborated with the band for numerous songs, including Shout, I'm Losing You, and Barbara, among many others. Reportedly, prior to his death, Williamson was working on R&B and gospel albums with producer Darryl Ross.

