Texas University Starts First-ever Course Dedicated To Harry Styles; Here's All About It

From One Direction to headlining Coachella, British singer Harry Styles has achieved so much in his career as the 28-year-old is touted as one of the most popular artists in the pop industry. Also known as the fashion flamboyant, the As It Was hitmaker received several accolades, including two Brit Awards, a Grammy Award, an Ivor Novello Award, and an American Music Award.

Now, the singer has gained yet another achievement as the Texas University in the US is opening a course on the Music for a Sushi Restaurant crooner in Spring 2023 as a part of the first-ever college course dedicated to the British pop star.

Texas University introduces a course dedicated to Harry Styles

The course will delve into the culture of 'the modern celebrity'. The course is titled 'Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture' and will cover several areas of the frame with the prime focus being the Night Changes crooner. The course will explore internet culture, fashion, fandoms, gender, and sexuality among many other topics.

Texas University's associate professor of digital history announced the Styles-centric module on July 16, stating that it helps understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity.

The professor, named Louie Valencia tweeted, "I'm teaching the world's first-ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University. This is what tenure looks like. Let's goooooo."

Dr Valencia even held a quick question/answer session on his Twitter space. Answering one of the queries, he stated, "Class assignments will include all of the 1D and solo albums, his films, scholarship about fan/celebrity culture, song contests, queer spaces, consumerism, activism, and selections from many of Harry’s fave works of literature, music, films, and more!"

While opening up about the course to NBC New York, Valencia was asked if Harry Styles will visit the university during the time of the course. He replied, "My dream would be to have Harry show up to class (or just Zoom)—but I understand how busy he is". He went on to state, "The one thing I would want Harry to know is that this class doesn’t focus on his personal life, only his art and the things he puts out there."

The professor also revealed that the proposal for his class was 23-pages long and was scrutinised by a panel of Texas State professors before it was approved by the university.

New York University introduces a course on Taylor Swift

Earlier, the New York University’s Clive Davis Institute launched its first-ever course all about the chart-topping singer Taylor Swift. The course started on January 26, 2022, and continued till March 9, 2022, and was taught by Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spanos. The class traced the evolution of Swift's career as a songwriter and entrepreneur, which also the exploitation of youth and girlhood within the entertainment industry.

