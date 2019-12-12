The Best Boy Bands From The 90s That Changed The Way We All Grew Up

The last decade of the 1900s was a great time for the music industry. Many boy bands were rising to the peak as we were reaching an end of a millennium. Here are a few of those best boy bands that made it big in the 90s and were loved by fans.

Best 90s boy bands:

NSYNC

A week ago today this magical moment happened. It was great to see all of you again!! Still surreal. #walkoffame #ourfansbreakrecords pic.twitter.com/456jfjuf5h — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) May 7, 2018

This iconic American boy band was formed in the city of Orlando, Florida in 1995. They started their career with the Germany company BMG Ariola Munich and went on to become one of the most sensational bands in the 90s. They were considered to be one of the best 90s boy bands and were nominated for several Grammy awards and have played and recorded songs alongside the world's greatest musicians like Elton John, Michael Jackson, and Britney Spears.

The Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Pride is more alive than ever! You guys streamed our music on @Spotify more than 629 million times!!! It’s been an incredible year and we can’t thank you all enough for that! 🖤🖤🖤 #2019ArtistWrapped pic.twitter.com/UV6oARG6ux — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) December 5, 2019

We need no introduction to this 90s boy band. The Backstreet Boys' members include AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and Nick Carter. They also started their careers in Germany, just like NYSNC, and rose to fame in Europe. Their song I Want It That Way is still loved by fans. Other than this, the group also won the Billboard Music Award’s best artist award in 1999.

Boyz II Men

@cmt what a night! After all these years of doing this, amazing to know we are always learning and get that “first time” feeling still! March 27th it air date! 💯🎤 #cmtcrossroads pic.twitter.com/wyGChQrKss — Boyz II Men (@BoyzIIMen) March 1, 2019

Boyz II Men are still considered by fans to be one of the best 90s boy bands. These R&B giants started their careers with their 1991 debut studio album Cooleyhighharmony. Their unforgettable track I'll Make Love to You is still loved by their fans. The group went on to become a sensation and their last album from 2014 Collide was loved by fans.

