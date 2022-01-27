THE BOYZ: After Eric And Younghoon, Member Hyunjae Tests Positive For COVID

The surge in cases of novel coronavirus as well as its new variant, Omicron, has become a great cause of concern across the world. From Bollywood to Hollywood, several notable celebrities are coming forward with their positive diagnosis, and with the rise in cases amongst the South Korean entertainment industry, it seems like the K-pop community is not spared as well. After members of THE BOYZ, Eric, and Younghoon tested positive on Wednesday, member Hyunjae has tested positive for the deadly virus.

THE BOYZ member Hyunjae tests positive for COVID-19

Member of the popular K-pop band, THE BOYZ's Hyunjae is revealed to have tested positive on January 27 following an additional COVID test conducted on January 26. Following his diagnosis, THE BOYZ's agency, IST Entertainment, issued a statement to address the situation and share a health update on Hyunjae, as per Soompi. The statement began with, ''An additional COVID-19 PCR test was conducted on January 26, and THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae has tested positive for the virus,''

They further informed that the rest of the members along with the staff have tested negative, however, tests will be conducted in the future considering the virus' incubation period. They wrote, ''All eight members, excluding Hyunjae, and the staff tested negative this morning, but in consideration of the virus’s incubation period, we will continue to conduct testing via PCR and self-testing kits. We apologize for causing concern, and we will do our best to support the artists’ health so that they will recover quickly,''

They concluded the statement by writing, ''We are currently taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines set by health authorities. We will faithfully comply with the health authorities’ self-quarantine and prevention guidelines as our top priority.''

Fans were quick to send love and support to Hyunjae as well as Eric and Younghoon, who tested positive earlier. One netizen tweeted, ''Oh my gosh, the three of them are my favorite members Get well soon Eric, younghoon, and hyunjae'' while another wrote, ''I Hope all members taking rest right know, also I hope they don't feel worried and anxious because they think it's their fault''

