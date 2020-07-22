The Chicks Open Up About Lawsuit On Officially Changing Their Name

The Chicks or formerly known as The Dixie Chicks recently appeared on a talk show and got candid about several things. Three members from the band, Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire shared their thoughts on the band Lady A, which was formerly known as Lady Antebellum and also talked on why they changed their name. Read here to know more about it.

Read Also | The Dixie Chicks Have Officially Change Their Band Name To "The Chicks", Here's The Reason

The Chicks speak about the change the band's name

Last month, the band Lady Antebellum announced that they were dropping the name Antebellum from the band's name in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. The world Antebellum was widely used to refer to the period of time before the Civil War. They had revealed that they would now go by the name Lady A. However, this name was already taken by another artist. The Nashville then trio filed a lawsuit against Anita 'Lady A' White for allegedly attempting "to enforce purported trademark rights in a mark that Plaintiffs have held for more than a decade," according to the lawsuit.

Read Also | 'Slaves' Band To Change Their Name Owing To Racial Connotations Associated With It

While talking in the interview, Natalie Maines revealed that she was not aware of the blues singer Anita "Lady A" White while talking about the lawsuit. But she said it was good that they got to change the name. She did not know that the trademark was taken and mentioned that it was news for the whole team, and said that it is very awkward and uncomfortable to have a whole lawsuit as it was going against the point of changing their name. It was reported that Anita had got the 'Lady A' trademark over six years ago.

Read Also | Why Did The Dixie Chicks Get Banned 17 Years Ago? Would They Get Banned Today?

After this, the host of the interview asked the Gaslighter singer her thoughts about fans not liking the name of the band. To which she replied that she wants to keep things real, and they do not really care about what fans think. The Chicks said they want to be the part of the moment and that is why they dropped the word form the band's name.

Read Also | Gigi Hadid Gives A Thumbs Up To The Pyjama Trend; Watch Her Video

The Chicks then talked about Taylor Swift making political comments in her documentary. She had expressed that it was important to speak out politically despite objections created from her team and family. The trio praised Swift for her words and Emily Strayer also expressed that they all are just proud of her.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.