The Jonas Brothers Announce 'Remember This' Summer Tour; Check Dates And Ticket Details

The Jonas Brothers individually took to their Instagram accounts in order to reveal that they will be going on a 44-day long tour all across the United States as a part of the "Remember This" tour. As per the posts, Kelsea Ballerini will be seen front-lining the Jonas Brothers tour, which is something that the trio will embark on August 20th. The same will conclude on October 27th. Those posts can be found below.

Jonas Brothers announce the "Remember This" tour:

As per a report on TheRollingStones, 'The Remember This' tour gets its name from the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming single, which will be used as part of NBC’s promotional campaign for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this summer. As per the very same report, the song is set to premiere on June 18th, which is the first night of the U.S. Track and Field Trials. The tickets are said to go on sale on Thursday, May 27th, at 10 a.m. local time via the Jonas Brothers’ website and on Ticketmaster. Fans can have access to presale tickets from May 24th at 10 a.m. local time through May 26th at 10 p.m. local time. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The Jonas Brothers marked their reunion after a decade with their 2019 album, titled Happiness Begins. One of the singles from the record, namely Sucker, became an instant viral hit shortly after its release. The same can be found below.

"Sucker" music video:

The Jonas Brothers songs and movies have enthralled and entertained the audience members for several years before their disbandment back in 2009. The musical trio had played a prominent role in the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock, and its sequel, Camp Rock: The Final Jam, also starring Demi Lovato. Some of Jonas Brothers' songs include the likes of Lovebug, Year 3000, When You Look Me In The Eyes, Fly With Me, Mandy, and Goodnight and Goodbye, amongst others. More information regarding the upcoming Jonas Brothers tour will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

