The Judds & Ray Charles Join Country Music Hall Of Fame A Day After Naomi Judd’s Demise

Well-known singer and actor Naomi Judd, known for her several Grammy Awards, breathed her last on April 30, 2022. The singer's death was confirmed by her daughters. Her demise came as a huge shock to her fans and followers. Several fans and artists from the music industry paid tribute to the late star on social media and mourned her loss.

Just a day after Naomi Judd's sudden demise, Ray Charles and The Judds, including daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, reportedly joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. They graced the event to pay tribute and express their grief over the passing of their beloved, Naomi Judd.

The loss of Naomi Judd did affect the Country Music Hall of Fame celebratory ceremony, but the show went on. The previously scheduled Sunday event was carried out with the permission of the singer's family. It not only mourned the loss of Naomi Judd but also celebrated the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers, and Pete Drake. Moreover, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and many more artists performed their hit songs at the event.

The ceremony was filled with tears, music, and laughter with Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepting the induction with teary eyes. “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother. Further Wynonna Judd talked about the family gathering as they paid their last respect to the departed soul. Morever, she and Ashley Judd recited Psalm 23.“Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna Judd said.

Judd's daughters - Wynonna and Ashley Judd - confirmed the news of her passing away via a statement released on social media. The statement read, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness." "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," she added.

