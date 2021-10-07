'The Masked Singer': The Baby's Identity Gets Revealed; Here's Who Was Under The Mask

The reality singing competition The Masked Singer unveiled one of its contestants on the October 6 episode. The Baby was sent home in the episode and panellist Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong once again failed to recognize the celebrity behind the mask.

Read on to find who was behind Baby's mask.

Who was behind the Baby mask?

Panellist Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick behind the mask while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis, Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden and Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris. The person behind the mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who in an interview with Variety Larry said, "I knew they wouldn’t guess me, knew they would be completely stumped because it’s totally something that they’ve never seen me do. And definitely, they’d never heard me in a different voice. I have a certain sound to my voice, but when I completely went British, and baby talk, and opera, and it worked."

Over the course of the show, audiences pointed out that Baby's mask and costume were rather creepy. Larry talking about his costume said, "It seems like the opinion is the kids loved it and the adults who are scared of it. I think the fact that the baby sang an operatic version of ‘The Flintstones’ made it more endearing to the parents, and scarier to the kids, so I don’t know what to tell you."

More about The Masked Singer

The singing reality show is a part of The Masked Singer franchise which began in South Korea and features celebrities singing songs while wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks hiding their identities. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the program features panellists who guess the celebrities' identities by deciphering the clues provided to them throughout each season. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke appear in each episode and vote alongside the audience for their favourite singer after their performance. The least popular singer is eliminated and has to take off their mask to reveal their identity. The winners of the first five seasons were T-Pain as 'Monster', Wayne Brady as 'Fox', Kandi Burruss as 'Night Angel', LeAnn Rimes as 'Sun', and Nick Lachey as 'Piglet'.

Image: Instagram/@ratoncito_fan