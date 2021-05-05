The Monkees Announce Farewell Tour; To Start From September 2021

The Monkees are ready to embark on their last solo tour. The band will be touring for two months with the last surviving members of the band, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith. The Monkees Farewell Tour was supposed to start in 2020 but the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to its postponement. Tickets for The Monkees Farewell Tour will go on sale on May 7, 2021.

The Monkees Farewell Tour to begin in September

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a complete standstill last year. Talking specifically about the music industry, many tours, live performances, and music festivals were cancelled. Even now, many stadiums and arenas are prohibited from hosting any events. But still, many artists have decided to embark on tours and one of them is the band, The Monkees.

According to UCR’s report, The Monkees will start this tour this fall, and it will constitute the remaining members of the band, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith. The tour will begin on September 11 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle and will end on November 10 in Kansas City at Uptown Theatre. As mentioned earlier, The Monkees Farewell Tour was postponed due to the pandemic in 2020.

The Monkees was first conceptualized for the TV show of the same name, but soon their popularity grew and they began touring and producing music as a band. The Monkees were active from 1966 to 1971, but even after they broke up, they embarked on several reunion tours and created more music. During the peak of their career, the American rock and pop band gave tough competition to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

During their career, The Monkees topped the Billboard 200 chart with four consecutive albums. Apart from topping the charts with their albums, the band also released several hit singles that positively affected their popularity, namely Daydream Believer, Last Train to Clarksville, and I’m a Believer. Talking about The Monkees Farewell Tour, the originally four-member group only has two surviving members left. Actor and lead singer of the band, Davy Jones passed away in 2012 after suffering from a heart attack. Keyboardist and bassist of The Monkees, Peter Tork died in 2019 after he battled adenoid cystic carcinoma for 10 years.

IMAGE: THE MONKEES' INSTAGRAM