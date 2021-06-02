'The Night Manager': Indian Remake On Hunt For New Antagonist As Cast Member Opts Out

Filmmaker Sandeep Modi had announced a web series of the Indian remake of BBC original The Night Manager last year. The web series was supposed to go on floors during April this year but due to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, the shoot is expected to begin during the end of the year and the show will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. However, the makers are facing conflicts in the principal casting of the series, since the lead antagonist has called it quits on the project.

The Night Manager on the hunt for a new antagonist

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was roped in for the role of the lead antagonist in the Indian remake of The Night Manager. The 52-year-old actor who is gearing up for the release of Family Man 2 opted out of the web show due to scheduling conflicts. According to Mid-day, a source close to the production team said that Manoj was in advanced talks for the series but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, two of Manoj's projects have been delayed. The source added the actor is in Uttarakhand for the shoot of a film and after that, he will turn to his pending projects. The source concluded that Manoj realized he will not be able to match his dates with the rest of the cast, hence he decided to bow out of the venture.

Manoj was supposed to step into the shoes of Hugh Laurie from the BBC Original in which he essayed the role of antagonist Richard Roper who is an arms dealer masquerading as a business magnate. While the other details of the cast have not been revealed yet, the Indian version of The Night Manager will be produced by Banijay Asia.

About BBC original The Night Manager

The BBC series The Night Manager was based on a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre of the same name. The story followed a night manager of a luxury hotel in Caira, Jonathan Pine, who is also a former British soldier. He is recruited by the manager of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office task force to investigate illegal arms sales and infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper. The tv serial ran for a total of 6 episodes in 2016 and featured Tom Hiddleston as the protagonist Pine. The serial went on to receive a plethora of award nominations and won many awards including two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE NIGHT MANAGER'S TRAILER

