'The Rolling Stones' Postpone Their 15-city North American Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Iconic rock band 'The Rolling Stones' has announced that they have cancelled their upcoming 'No Filter' tour of North America in the light of the global coronavirus pandemic. The tour was apparently their summer outing for the year which has now been pushed indefinitely. However, they have decided to reschedule the dates as they made an announcement in this regard through their official Twitter account earlier on Tuesday.

"AEG Presents/Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming 'No Filter' tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic," read the joint statement by Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie.

The Rolling Stone tour was scheduled to visit some North American cities where the band hadn't played in years, including Cleveland, St. Louis, Austin, Texas, Louisville, Kentucky, Charlotte, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida and many such cities.

"We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together--and we'll see you very soon," it further read.

The 'No Filter' summer tour was scheduled to kick-start in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. The statement further advised the ticket holders to hold on with the tickets and wait for further information. The Rolling Stones’ tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago.

Coronavirus has caused disruption in a lot of events around the world including concerts, tours and all entertainment industries worldwide.

