The Script's Hit Songs Of All Times: 'Hall Of Fame' To 'If You Could See Me Now'

The Script previously released their album Sunsets and Full Moons that was one of the most awaited albums of 2019. The band recently also released the music video of the song, Run Through Walls from their latest album. However, The Script is known for its sentimental and motivational lyrics. Let us take a look at some of their hit songs.

The Script's songs

Underdog

The song Underdog is from their latest album, Sunsets and Full Moon. The lyrics of the song talk about how you can work towards your goal and surprise the world with your achievements by being an Underdog. The official audio song of Underdog has received over 1.3 million views on YouTube. The Script is expected to surprise their fans the music video of the song soon. Take a look at the motivational song.

Hall of Fame

The song, Hall of Fame released in the year 2012. For this song, The Script has collaborated with will.i.am. for this song. The Script received popularity with the song and the song is extremely motivational. The lyrics of the this song talks about how to face your failure and not to give up on your goals. Hall of Fame has received 423 million views and 3.2 million likes on YouTube.

If You Could See Me Now

If You Could See Me Now is one of the sad songs of The Script. The lead singer of the band Danny O'Donoghue also mentioned that If You Could See Me Now is his personal favourite song. The song speaks about the struggles and sacrifices a person faces during the process to achieve his dreams.

Another part of the song talks about how you should value the people who are around you. Danny O'Donoghue also talked about the song and said that love everyone around you cause you will miss them when they will be gone. Take a look at the music video.

Image Courtesy: The Script Instagram

