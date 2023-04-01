The Unstoppable Anirban Mitra And His Life As A Budding Musician 

Anirban Mitra, 19, hails from the city of Kolkata. The buzzing cosmopolitan has a lot of opportunities to offer, and Anirban has made the best of everything that came his way. The youngster has made his mark in the fields of music, content creation, video editing, martial arts, and digital marketing.

He co-founded Jol Chobi Studios, a multi-media company, and has been working since he was 12. He says, “Life is rich with opportunities and you are never too young to start chasing your dreams. Age or economic status should never be a deterrent. If you want to achieve something, start working for it, even small steps bring you closer to your goals.”.

Through small steps, Anirban has covered a journey of miles, and today he holds several world records and many awards. He is a Guinness World Record Holder, Vajra World Record Holder, and Inkzoid Books of Record Holder. He was also the recipient of Youth of The Year Award (2021) by Dream Awards.

He has achieved success in many domains but music is the thing closest to his heart. He is always working on his craft as a musician and works towards achieving perfection in this field. His songs and music videos address many societal issues and Anirban is never afraid of his using platform and voice for the good. He says, “Music helps you express yourself in the most authentic light, and helps you reach thousands of people at once. I always want to use music as a tool to spread the message of love and peace.”.

Music is a powerful unifying force and Anirban Mitra has found a dedicated following for himself and his art. People from all walks of life flock to his music and find comfort in his voice.

Despite having so many accolades under his belt, at just 19 years of age, Anirban remains humble and grounded. He plans on continuing his studies and pursuing music alongside studies and everything. He keeps busy working on his upcoming projects these days and his fans can expect to hear new music from him soon.