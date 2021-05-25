The Voice Finale - Gwen Stefani Surprises Blake Shelton; A Look At The Top 5 Performances

The Voice is about to crown its 20th champion on its 10th year on air. However before the final five took the stage, the NBC show halted the singing competition to toast the last original coach Blake Shelton on his 10-year anniversary. Gwen Stefani, the reigning champion of the show and Blake Shelton's fiancée, returned during The Voice finale episode to surprise her "Blakey" with a unique tribute video from his former artists over the decade. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on the sets of The Voice.

Gwen Stefani returns to The Voice finale episode

In the tribute video, Gwen said "Obviously you changed my life when I met you on The Voice my first season (in 2014), but sometimes I don’t think you realise the impact you have had on so many other people’s lives on this show," Stefani said. The video also included messages from previous seasons' contestants like Ian Flanigan (Season 19), Todd Tilghman (Season 18 winner), Toneisha Harris (Season 18), Cassadee Pope (Season 3 winner), RaeLynn (Season 2) and more.

The Voice top 5 performances

The top five finalists of the season were Rachel Mac, Cam Anthony, Victor Solomon, Kenzie Wheeler, and Jordan Matthew Young. Each coach was represented in the finale, but Blake Shelton had a slight advantage with two finalists, compared to Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas who each had a solo singer.

1. Kenzie Wheeler from Team Clarkson

The four-chair turn started off the finale with upbeat honky-tonk vibes on George Strait’s song Heartland. Kenzie at one point during his performance got emotional while dedicating Tracy Byrd's song Keeper Of The Stars to "the town that raised me".

2. Victor Solomon from team Legend

A three-chair turn, Victor dedicated his moving interpretation of Bonnie Raitt's I Can’t Make You Love Me to his wife Ciarra Noelle. In a heartfelt letter introducing his performance, Solomon said that he loved his wife from the moment he saw her.

3. Jordan Matthew Young from Team Shelton

A three turn chair, Young dedicated a country-inspired performance of Rihanna's Stay to his late grandmothers Betty and Joy.

4. Cam Anthony from Team Shelton

A three turn chair, Anthony gave a powerful performance of Cynthia Erivo’s Stand Up and dedicated it to visionaries who fought for "inclusion" and believed "faith and love can guide us all." All of the coaches were on their feet during the visually striking performance and gave the first standing ovation of the finale.

5. Rachel Mac from Team Jonas

A one-chair turn, Mac is the youngest singer in the competition and she performed a hotheaded performance of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain in the middle of a dreamy forest.

The winner of this season will be announced on the upcoming episode on Tuesday 25th May.

IMAGE: GWEN STEFANI AND THE VOICE INSTAGRAM

