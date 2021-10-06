‘The Voice’ Season 21: Ed Sheeran To Join The Show As Mega Mentor From October 25

Grammy Award-Winning singer Ed Sheeran is set to join the team of A-list mentors on NBC's reality show The Voice. The Perfect singer will join the show as a mega mentor for its 21st season. The episodes, featuring Sheeran, are set to go on air on October 25.

The social media handle of The Voice welcomed the singer on October 5, 2021. In the picture, the singer was wearing a blue-coloured pullover as he posed with a sparkling smile. Sharing a photo of Sheeran, the caption read, "Our season 21 Mega Mentor is the ONE AND ONLY ED SHEERAN. Welcome to #TheVoice". Fans of the show and the singer were thrilled to see Ed Sheeran as the mega mentor. One of them wrote, "ARE U KIDDING MY GINGER KING", while another one commented, "I can not believe it! Pure talent".

As per Deadline, Ed Sheeran will be a part of the Knockout Rounds after the Battle Rounds. As per NBC, in The Voice Season 21, artists will be paired against a teammate. But they will choose their own song to perform individually. During this time, the contestant's direct competitor will watch and wait. Ed Sheeran will use his musical experience with production, songwriting, and performing to refine the contestant's skills with their technical and vocal choices. He will also tailor the artist's songs to their strengths for their performances. The coaches of the show will later choose the winner from their team and advance them to the Live Playoffs. Each coach will be given one steal opportunity in the knockouts. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton serve as the coaches of The Voice Season 21.

On Ed Sheeran's work front

Ed Sheeran is joining several A-list mega mentors on the reality show. In season 20, Snoop Dogg was the mega mentor. Taylor Swift, Usher, Rihanna, and others have earlier played the role of Mega Mentor. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is currently gearing up for the release of his new album = (equals). He is set to drop the album on October 29. His singles Bad Habbits and Shivers from the album are currently ruling the charts.

Image: Instagram/@nbcthevoice