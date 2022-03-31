'The Wanted' Band Member Tom Parker Dies Due To Brain Cancer At 33, Fans Devastated

British singer Tom Parker has passed away at the age of 33 on Wednesday as he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The member of the British boy band The Wanted revealed that he was suffering from an incurable tumour back in October 2020. His wife Kelsey Hardwick shared the news on Instagram stating that Tom passed away earlier today peacefully with all of his family by his side.

Kelsey further wrote, "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children." She also expressed her gratitude to everyone for their love and support. The pair married in 2018 and have two children together.

The Wanted was with Tom when he passed away

The Wanted band members said that they were with him and his family when he passed away. Along with Tom, the band includes Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes, which was formed in 2009. They have given hit songs like Glad You Came and All Time Low. The band shared an image of Tom stating that they are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of their bandmate.

His fans were shaken by the news

His fans were shaken by the news, with one person stating, "my heart has shattered. I am so so sorry to hear this. Sending all of my love to Kelsey, the children, Tom's family, the boys and the family right now." Another fan wrote, "Oh god. So sorry to read that. So glad he got to be on stage one more time and feel the love and support from his fans." One fan expressed, "This is an absolute shock. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the whole 'The Wanted' team."

Last September, Parker brought The Wanted back together for a Stand Up To Cancer concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. In November, the singer announced that his tumour was stable, and he was able to perform on select dates of The Wanted's UK tour earlier this month following the band's reformation in 2021, but his condition quickly deteriorated.

Image: @TomParker/Twitter