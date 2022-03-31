The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dies At 33: Wife Kelsey Parker Pays An Emotional Tribute

Member of the popular British-Irish pop band, Tom Parker, died at the age of 33 after a long battle with an inoperable brain tumour. The young singer had first announced his diagnosis in October 2020 after which he underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Moreover, the singer had also performed with his band--which consists of members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes--earlier this year in a highly anticipated reunion.

The news was relayed by Parker's wife Kelsey and The Wanted bandmates via the group's official social media handle. While the entire music industry mourns the loss of the young talent, Kelsey Parker took to her social media to pay a sweet and emotional tribute to the late singer.

Kelsy Parker pays tribute to The Wanted singer

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kelsey Parker, who shares two kids with the late singer, reposted a host of tributes dedicated to her late husband from across the world. From fans to celebrities, people remembered the late artist and his contribution to the world as well as music. Many shared memories with Parker while many sent love and support to Kelsey.

Additionally, Kelsey shared a screenshot of a voice note exchange with Tom by writing, ''This is... Tom Parker everyone... he changed so many lives in such a small amount of time. Tom Parker I f***ing love you. Such a legend. Just the fact that he would send messages like this... I mean can you imagine the messages I got.”

More on The Wanted singer Tom Parker

The band formed in 2009 received international success after their song Glad You Came became a global sensation. Sharing the news of his death, Kelsey wrote, ''It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,''

''We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you,'' she concluded.

Image: Instagram/@being_kelsey