The Wanted Singer Tom Parker's Memoir Reveals Ed Sheeran Helped Him Pay Medical Bills

Popular British singer Tom Parker, who was part of the popular band The Wanted, passed away at the age of 33 after his battle with brain cancer. The news left his fans, family and the music industry in shock as they took to social media to mourn his loss. Parker’s posthumous memoir titled Hope: My Inspirational Life is scheduled to be published on May 26, and according to ET Canada, the book reveals what an enormous 'support' Ed Sheeran was in his life.

Tom Parker's posthumous memoir

As per the publication, the late singer's memoir sheds light on a call he received from the Shape of You singer after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Calling him a 'special man', Tom Parker mentions in his book that he has never spoken about this incident in public. He further mentioned that Ed helped him pay his medical bills when he was undergoing private immunotherapy and exploring other treatment options. Parker states that he 'didn’t need to do any of that', but that he and his wife Kelsey were grateful for his support. He writes,

"I’ve never publicly said this before (and he’ll probably be mad that I’m doing it now), but Ed is a very special man. He even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy. He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support."

Sheeran also paid tribute to him when he lost his life in his battle with cancer and mentioned it was a 'sad day'. He sent his love and prayers to his wife and children as he mourned his loss. He wrote, "So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy."

Tom Parker's wife recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his upcoming posthumous memoir and mentioned it was his 'legacy'. She announced that the book is scheduled to launch on May 26 and wrote, "A celebration of my amazing husband’s life, written by him, for you, it shows how far hope and daring to dream can carry you, no matter what cards you're dealt. HOPE is now publishing on May 26th. This is Tom’s legacy and I can’t wait to share it with you."

Image: Instagram/@tomparkerofficial, @teddysphotos