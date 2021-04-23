The Weeknd & Ariana Grande's 'Save Your Tears' Remix Video Is Beautiful Animated Creation

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd caused a stir amongst their followers after the latter dropped a video snippet of their recent collaboration, Save Your Tears. Now, on Friday, the duo has finally released the official music video of their song. Although, it doesn’t feature both the star but their animated character steals the show.

Save Your Tears music video review

Save Your Tears is one of the standout tracks from The Weeknd’s recently released album, After Hours. Now, the remix video begins with showcasing a surreal night background outside a shining factory. The eye-popping work is accentuated with the melodious voice of both Ariana and The Weeknd.

Audiences see a red-jacketed character (supposedly The Weeknd) making a mannequin of a beautiful lady. The mannequin’s face has an uncanny resemblance with Ariana Grande. As the heart-touching lyrics of the song plays in the background, the red-jacketed character continues to build the doll with perfection, so that he could dance with it in the end. In totality, the video aptly complements the ‘After Hours’ theme of the album with impressive animation work. Watch The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears music video in collaboration with Ariana Grande below:

The announcement of the collaboration was known to both the star’s followers as The Weeknd tagged Ariana Grande in the caption of his blackout video snippet. The musician shared an eight-second audio snippet on Instagram at the start of this week, to tease his fans. The blank and black video had the lyrics, “I don't know why I run away from The Weeknd's song Save Your Tears” playing in the backdrop.

Although, the video consisted of no pictures or stills. Fans were quick to put two and two together. They were sure that the duo will be soon releasing the remix of this super hit song. Just a few days after making the announcement, the stars have dropped the remix rendition of the song with an animated video to cherish. For the unversed, this isn’t the first time when Ariana has collaborated with the I Can’t Feel My Face singer. Save Your Tears remix marks the duo’s third collaboration.

(Promo Image Source: The Weeknd Instagram)