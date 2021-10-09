The Weeknd Appointed As The Goodwill Ambassador For United Nations World Food Programme

United Nations World Food Programme has named Canadian singer The Weeknd as its goodwill ambassador. According to Variety, the 31-year-old singer became one of the several eminent personalities to use his voice to advocate an end to the hunger crisis across the globe. Talking about the international organization's 'urgent and important' initiative, The Weeknd hailed his collaboration as an 'authentic extension' to help those in need.

The UN programme strives to provide life-saving food assistance to more than 100 million people across more than 80 countries, a press release stated. The Super Bowl halftime performer is known for his philanthropic stints, including his more than $3 million donations to several organisations last year, of which $1 million was a contribution to the U.N. World Food Programme's relief efforts in Ethiopia.

The Weeknd named U.N. World Food Programme's goodwill ambassador

Talking about his appointment at a private reception in Los Angeles on Thursday, the singer stated that he passionately feels about addressing world hunger and aiding the organisation's pertinent work. He deemed their partnership as an authentic extension to bring an end to 'so much suffering'. The programme's executive director David Beasley also expressed his excitement to have the singer on board, shedding light on the latter's 'compassion and commitment' to aid 'world's hungriest people'.

Mentioning how 811 million people go to bed hungry every night, while 270 million are starving, David urged that people speak up and join hands to 'avoid a global catastrophe'. Only last month, the Save Your Tears singer received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Music in Action Awards' inauguration. It was presented by the Black Music Action Coalition.

More about United Nations World Food Programme

The food-assistance branch of the international organisation was founded in 1961, having offices in around 80 countries. Focusing on hunger, food security and providing school meals, the programme, as of 2019, served 97 million people in 88 countries. The agency is also one of the largest suppliers of direct cash assistance and medical supplies while providing services to humanitarian workers. The programme was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for its food assistance efforts in conflict-torn zones.

(IMAGE: AP)