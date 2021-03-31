The Weeknd Celebrates Third Anniversary Of 'My Dear Melancholy', Drops 'Try Me' Video

The Weeknd is celebrating the third anniversary of his EP My Dear Melancholy. So, to commemorate this special occasion, The Weeknd released the Try Me music video. A few days ago, the R&B singer also celebrated the first anniversary of After Hours and the 10th anniversary of his first mixtape House of Balloons.

The Weeknd drops ‘Try Me’ music video

The Weeknd often surprises fans with new music and glimpses of upcoming projects. The R&B singer has been active in the industry for more than a decade. No wonder The Weeknd has been celebrating back-to-back anniversaries of his albums, EP, and mixtapes. So, to celebrate the third anniversary of his EP, My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd shared the Try Me.

In the video, the Blinding Lights singer is simply lip-syncing the Try Me lyrics. The video seems to be completely shot on a phone, and The Weeknd is sporting a denim jacket and a baseball cap in it. While sharing the video on Twitter, the singer wrote that he found the video in his camera roll. Watch The Weeknd’s Try Me music video below.

As mentioned earlier, The Weeknd recently celebrated the first anniversary of his 2020 album, After Hours. Recently, the R&B singer reposted a report that revealed that After Hours is currently celebrating its 24th week in the Top 10 spots on the Billboard 200 chart. On the Billboard 200 chart, The Weeknd’s After Hours at the time of reposting was on the 4th spot. On March 20, the singer tweeted, “Happy 1st birthday “AFTER HOURS”. Take a look at The Weeknd’s tweet about the After Hours anniversary below.

Moreover, The Weeknd recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his mixtape House of Balloons. On March 17, the singer took to Twitter and celebrated this major anniversary. Along with the 10th-anniversary celebration, The Weeknd released House of Balloons on all streaming platforms. He also added that this is the first time, House of Balloons has been released since its “original incarnation”. This time, the mixtape will include all the original mixes and samples as well. Take a look at The Weeknd’s tweet about House of Balloons below.

On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in it’s original incarnation. With the original mixes and samples. ðŸŽˆ pic.twitter.com/Wi3joxt1fq — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 17, 2021

Image Credit: The Weeknd Instagram