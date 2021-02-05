The Weeknd Confirms There Will Be 'no Special Guests' For His Super Bowl Performance

Amidst the pandemic, popular musician The Weeknd’s half time performance at the Super Bowl will be something that the audiences have never seen before. Previously, viewers have enjoyed watching special guests entering in the middle of the performance and entertain the crowd. However, this performance is slightly different from those. In a recent interview with the NFL Network, the singer unveiled that he is going to break the tradition of him inviting special guests.

When the singer was asked about special guests, The Weeknd laughed and said that he has been reading a lot of rumours about the same. However, they aren’t true. “I wouldn’t bet on it”, he said before adding “there wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah. There are no special guests.” Take a glimpse of the interview in the post below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it took social media by storm. Fans of the singer flooded the comment section of the post anticipating about what is in store for them. While one of the users said that Johnny Depp might make an appearance on a pirate ship, on the other hand, one is glad to have The Weeknd conquer the stage all by himself. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

During a previous conference on Thursday, February 4, the musician reveals his performance will be more ‘PG-rated’ than his often gory or disturbing videos, reported Variety. He also added that the performance will take place on the stands and the field as well. “We kind of built the stage within the stadium”, he confirmed. Incorporating a storyline, the performance will be ‘cohesive’, he added.

Apart from this, the musician refrained from dwelling into the details of his performance. According to him, he doesn’t like to ‘spoon-feed’ the audience. He is expecting the viewers to come up with their own theories and conclusions for what the show was after he has concluded his performance. He wants the audience to interpret the story on their own.

