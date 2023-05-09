The Weekend, Aka Abel Tesfaye, To Give Up His Stage Name After Next Album?

The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, is reportedly considering ditching his famous stage name after almost a decade of dominating the charts. The Canadian singer-songwriter recently spoke to W Magazine and shared his plans to "kill" The Weeknd chapter of his career. Although he is still uncertain about whether he will continue to make music as Abel or a new moniker.

"I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn," Tesfaye said. "It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually."

The Weeknd's New Project

The Weeknd has become one of the most recognizable names in music since Tesfaye adopted the moniker in 2010. He's released a string of critically acclaimed albums, including 2020's After Hours and last year's Dawn FM, and won numerous awards, including three Grammys.

However, Tesfaye has previously spoken about his desire to move on from The Weeknd persona and hinted at the completion of a trilogy with his latest musical project. "The album I'm working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd," he said. "This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I've said everything I can say".

Tesfaye on his character Tedros

In addition to his musical pursuits, Tesfaye has been actively involved in the television industry, playing the character Tedros, a cult leader, on a new HBO series, co-starring Lily Rose-Depp. Discussing his experience balancing the roles of both The Weeknd and Tedros, he expressed the challenges of transitioning between these distinct personas. Tesfaye revealed that this overlap led to the cancellation of a second concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as he lost his voice.

Reflecting on the incident, Tesfaye theorized that the issue stemmed from his immersion in the character of Tedros, who, unlike The Weeknd, does not possess singing abilities. He described the situation as terrifying and unprecedented, noting that he had never previously missed a concert, even performing with the flu. The artist suggested that his state of mind during that moment was complex and intertwined with his portrayal of Tedros, as reported by Variety.

As Tesfaye explores new horizons and prepares to bid farewell to The Weeknd, fans eagerly anticipate the evolution of his musical artistry and the unveiling of his future endeavors. Fans of The Weeknd will be eagerly anticipating his next project, whether it's released under a new name or as Abel himself.