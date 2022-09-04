'The Weeknd' Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert For THIS Reason; I Don’t Want To Stop But...'

The Weeknd's concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end at around 9:30 pm on Saturday after the singer, who was covering a two-night show at the stadium, said that he 'lost his voice' and didn’t feel that he could perform. The Blinding Lights hitmaker is originally known as Abel Tesfaye.

The Weeknd's Los Angeles concert cut short

As per Variety, the singer said, "I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice." He told the crowd from the stage, “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize".

He added that the sudden hurdle during his concert was 'killing' him and issued an apology to his fans. "I’m sorry. I love you thank you so much,” he said, before exiting the stage after losing his voice in the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Soon after the concert was cut short and the lights turned on, the audience strolled at the stadium, unsure if they should make their way to the exits or wait for the concert to restart. Abel made his entrance at around 9:17 pm, however, the singer's voice audibly cracked while he addressed 70,000 people present there. The artist managed to get through four songs before he cut the show short.

Later, The Weeknd took to his Instagram story and posted a statement. Apologizing, he wrote, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped". The star has promised a new date writing on his Instagram story, "My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

As per Variety, the singer is currently performing on his After Hours Til Dawn tour following the release of his fifth studio album Dawn FM, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. The tour has mostly gone on without any untoward incident other than the kick-off in Toronto, which was canceled due to an internet outage that affected all of Canada. That hometown show is rescheduled for September 22. There is no word yet on a makeup date for L.A.

Image: Instagram/@theweeknd