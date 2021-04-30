The Weeknd Dominates Billboard Music Awards With 16 Nominations, Drake, Swift In Fray

It was a Weeknd show ahead of the Billboard Music Awards as he bagged a whopping 16 nominations. The other artists to be among the nominations include Da Baby, Drake, Taylor Swift. Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke being posthumously nominated for numerous awards were among the other highlights of the nominations.

The Weeknd dominates Billboard Music Awards nominations

Among the categories in which The Weeknd was nominated included top male artist, top R&B artist, top hot 100 song for Blinding Lights as well as other categories like top Billboard 200 Album for After Hours.

Da Baby earned 11 nods and his hit Rockstar earned him nominations in a top rap song, top streaming song and top collaboration categories.

Pop Smoke, who died last February at age 20, got 10 nominations to his name as his album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon that contained hits like For the Night, What You Know About Love and Dior made him a contender for a top male artist, top rap artist and top Billboard 200 album.

Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die became a sensation after his death at the age of 21 in December 2019. The singer too featured in the nominations for a top male artist, top rap artist and top Billboard 200 album.

Rapper Morgan Wallen, who has been under fire for being caught using a racial slur on camera, is also among most nominated with six nods.

Eyes will also be on Swift’s Folklore that earned her a record-breaking Grammy award, as well as other popular artists like 1Drake, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, all, earned multiple nominations.

Billboard Music Awards will be held on May 23.

(With inputs from AP)