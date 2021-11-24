The Weeknd Earns Grammy Nomination Despite Boycotting The Event; Here's How

The nominations for Grammy Award 2022 were announced on Tuesday, November 23, and surprisingly singer The Weeknd secured nods even though he boycotted the event. Last year at the 63rd Grammy Awards, the singer's critically acclaimed album After Hours didnt receive even one nomination, post his snub The Weekend announced that he would be boycotting the award function going forward.

Abel Tesfaye, known by his stage name The Weeknd, had announced plans to boycott the Grammy Awards moving forward after his snub at 63r Grammy Awards, but the singer still managed to bad three Grammy nominations for the 2022 ceremony. The Weeknd is featured on Kanye West’s song Hurricane, which received a nom for best melodic rap performance, he is also a featured artist on two albums of the year nominees, West’s Donda and Doja Cat’s Planet Her (Deluxe).

For last year’s ceremony, the singer failed to receive even a single Grammy nomination despite being expected to win big. The singer’s hit After Hours album was snubbed from the Album Of The Year category even though the album held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for more than three weeks. The singer had publicly slammed the committee behind the nomination process and said that he would not submit his upcoming projects for the awards. He had taken to his Twitter and wrote, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

After receiving major flak over the previous year's Award ceremony, the Recording Academy had made some major changes behind the scenes. For the first time in 27 years, the final choices in each of the Big Four categories — album, record, and song of the year plus best new artist — were being made by the roughly 12,000 voting members of the Recording Academy. The Academy disbanded all of its nominations review committees, including the one that determined the finalists in the Big Four categories.

Meanwhile, artists like Jon Bastie, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish have scored the most number of nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards. Jon Bastie leads with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat follow with eight nominations, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo bagged seven nods.

Image: Instagram/@theweeknd/AP