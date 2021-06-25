The Weeknd Poses With Doja Cat, Fans Urge Him To 'date Her'

Doja Cat is currently riding on the success of her latest album Planet Her. She recently released the music video of her track You Right from the album with The Weeknd. The track has been received well all over the world. The Weeknd recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Doja Cat. In the picture, the duo is seen rocking the outfits from their music video. As he shared the picture on his Instagram, fans commented that they want to see the two of them dating.

The Weeknd poses with Doja Cat

The Weeknd took to his official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture with Doja Cat. In the picture, the Blinding Lights hitmaker is seen rocking a black suit and dark aviator sunglasses as he poses for the camera. On the other hand, Doja Cat is seen wearing a bold cut out patterned dress that highlighted her toned physique. She accessorised her shimmery outfit with several rings and bracelets and oversized hoop earrings. She completed her look with pointed toe sandals. The Weeknd and Doja Cat are wearing the same outfits in their music video of You Right. The duo is seen giving a poker face look for the cameras. The Weeknd simply captioned the picture with two emojis, “🪐💕” Here is a look at The Weeknd’s Instagram post.

Netizens react to The Weeknd's post

In the music video of You Right, the chemistry between Doja Cat and The Weeknd is palpable even though they never share a kiss or make physical contact. The netizens were quick to notice this chemistry and they also shared their views about the same in the comments section of the post. Several netizens suggested in the comments section of the post that they should date each other. One such netizen wrote, “STOP PLAYING AND DATE HER 😭” Several other users also called them a power couple. Here is a look at how the netizens reacted to The Weeknd and Doja Cat’s picture.

Doja Cat's music video

Doja Cat's music has become a huge hit in recent years. With several hit tracks to her credit like Say So, Motive, Kiss Me More and the recent album Planet Her, she has become a global superstar. The 25-year-old rapper’s latest music video with The Weeknd is about yearning for a man, despite being in a relationship. In one of the verses she admits, ‘'I got a man but, I want you’ Here The Weeknd is seen in a later part of the music video. Here is a look at Doja Cat's music video of You Right.

