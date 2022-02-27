Singer/songwriter Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, postponed a major announcement amidst the Ukraine-Russia war. The singer on 23 February took to his Twitter and hyped his fans about an exciting announcement that he was going make, however, early in the morning of February 24, The Weeknd shared a tweet and read that he was going to postpone the announcement. He additionally wrote that he has just caught up on news and was praying for everyone's safety.

The Weeknd had been teasing an upcoming major announcement via his Twitter account on Wednesday, February 23, telling fans that he would share the big news on Thursday (February 24). It was the same day when Russian forces entered the borders of Ukraine. During the early hours of Thursday, the singer-songwriter told that he was delaying the announcement amidst the ongoing crisis.

He wrote, "Unfortunately I’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. I pray for everyone’s safety." Prior to postponing the announcement, the singer had written, "What a journey … we’re finally here," and, "LET’S GOOOOOOOO."

unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

it’s FINALLY HERE ! It’s time .. TOMORROW !!! — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, several celebs have spoken about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Singer Miley Cyrus took to her social media handles and wrote, "I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence." Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared that they will be donating $1,000,000 to the people of Ukraine.

Angelina Jolie also took to her social media handle and shared a statement extending her support to the people of Ukraine. She wrote, "Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region." Meanwhile, actor Sean Penn is currently in the war-ridden zone of Ukraine and has been shooting a documentary produced by VICE about the Russian Invasion.

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military operation and invaded Ukraine, its neighbour to the southwest. The invasion marked a major escalation of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. During this crisis, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, criticised NATO's post-1997 enlargement as a security threat and demanded that Ukraine be legally prohibited from joining the military alliance.

