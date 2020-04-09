The Weeknd Revisits His 2015 Arrest, Says It Was Darkest Time Of His Life

The Weeknd recently released his new studio album after four years. More recently, The Weeknd revisited one of the darkest days of his life while opening up to a media portal. He revealed that it helped him a lot and has inspired his latest works. Take a look at what The Weeknd had to say about his 2015 arrest.

The Weeknd revisits his 2015 arrest, says it was inspirational

The Weeknd, while speaking to an entertainment portal, revealed that the darkest time of his entire life was in 2013 and 2014. He mentioned that during the initial years of his career, it was very tough for him to get used to the newfound stardom. He also added that he had a hard time dealing with some personal stuff.

The Weeknd then talked about his 2015 arrest. He expressed that it was a real rock-star era and that he is not proud of it. He also talked that sirens at the end of his latest song Heartless is an actual reference to that time in his life. He also expressed that he wanted to make the song for a long time but he never felt like it. He then added that this was the right time to pour out those feelings and it was time for his fans to listen to his tracks.

The Weeknd also expressed that he can't run away from those days of his life and he also does not want to remember things from that time. He also added that he is not the same person anymore. The Weeknd, who recently turned 30, said that he feels like his career is just starting as he is finally becoming the person he always wanted to be.

