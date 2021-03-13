The Weeknd Says He Will No Longer Submit His Music To The Grammys; Reveals Reason

The music industry is gearing up for Grammys 2021. Ahead of the awards, The Weeknd has made it clear that he wants no part of the awards ever again. The singer has announced that he will no longer submit his music to the Grammys, despite winning three awards at the ceremony in the past. His fans shouldn’t expect to see his name in the Grammy Awards' nominations lists anytime soon.

The Weeknd's statement about not submitting his music to Grammys

The New York Times revealed that The Weeknd will boycott the awards show moving forward after his hit single Blinding Lights and his album After Hours were snubbed from Grammys 2021 nominations. In a statement, he said, “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.” There were no further comments made by the singer.

In response to The Weeknd's statement, the interim president of the Recording Academy which oversees the Grammys, Harvey Mason Jr said that they are all disappointed when anyone is upset. He added that they are constantly evolving. "And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees,” he said.

The Weeknd’s statement follows a string of comments that he made against the awards show after he failed to get a Grammy nod for his critically acclaimed After Hours album. This album includes two of the Top 100 hits such as Blinding Lights and Heartless. Following his nominations snub in November, he opened up about his indifference for the awards show in a Billboard article published in January.

He said that he doesn’t care anymore. He has three Grammys, which mean nothing to him currently. He said, “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again."

The Weeknd's Grammy wins

In 2015, The Weeknd won the Grammy for Best R&B performance for Earned it. He also won another one for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Beauty Behind The Madness. In 2017, he took home another trophy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Starboy.