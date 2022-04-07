The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia Replace Kanye West At Coachella Music Festival 2022

On Wednesday, Coachella Music and Arts Festival officially announced to drop rapper Kanye West as their headline performer. The announcement was made just 10 days before the commencement of the prestigious annual event. The Donda 2 fame has been replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

The Weeknd replaces Kanye West

Kanye West was supposed to play at the Empire Polo Ground, California on April 17 and April 24. As suggested by Page Six, Astroworld rapper Travis Scott was supposed to join West on the stage, but now it is confirmed that both of them won't show at the music festival. A source previously told Page Six, that Kanye wasn't rehearsing for the event. "Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production. Travis Scott was supposed to be joining him onstage. Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him".

Now, the California-based musical festival has confirmed that The Weeknd along with house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia will take over the slots of the rapper on April 17 and April 24. Check out the announcement below:

Kanye West suffers loss after cancelling Coachella?

According to TMZ, Kanye West has suffered massive loss after cancelling his headliner at Coachella 2022. The damage is estimated to be around $8 million, however, it is important to note that the rapper or his representatives have not issued any official statement on the matter.

This comes just weeks after Kanye West was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 due to his "concerning online behaviour". Ever since then, the Donda 2 fame has maintained a low profile on social media. Kanye West was nominated for five Grammy awards this year, however, a representative of West confirmed that he had been scrapped from the performing lineup after hurling a racial slur at comedian Trevor Noah via Instagram. This also got him suspended from the social media site for 24 hours. Even though Kanye did not attend the award function, he ended up winning 2 Grammys this year.

Image: Instagram/@theweeknd/ AP