The Weeknd Teases New TV Special For Latest Album Dawn FM Set To Premiere On Amazon Prime

The Weeknd is one of the popular Canadian singer-songwriters who is best known for his versatility and dark lyricism. the singer recently left the fans elated as he announced a TV special based on his latest album Dawn FM. Adding to it, he informed everyone that the tv special will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. It was created by the singer in collaboration with creative director La Mar C. Taylor and director Micah Bickham.

The Weeknd has created five studio albums, three mixtapes, six promotional singles, three compilation albums and much more in his entire career so far. Some of the notable songs and albums of the singer include Kiss Land, Beauty Behind the Madness, After Hours, Starboy, Love Me Harder, Can't Feel My Face, Call Out My Name, Save Your Tears and others.

The Weeknd announces TV special based on Dawn FM

According to NME, the Weeknd announced a tv special titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, based on his popular music album, Dawn FM. It was also informed that the tv show will be featured as an eight-track live EP on the Amazon Music platform and will premiere on 26 February. Adding to it, the singer expressed his excitement for his upcoming TV project and welcomed his fans to the new phase of Dawn FM- a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.

He stated, "I'm ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I've ever done," the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said. "Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club."

Dawn FM Tracklist

1."Dawn FM"

2."Gasoline"

3."How Do I Make You Love Me?"

4."Take My Breath"

5."Sacrifice"

6."A Tale by Quincy"

7."Out of Time"

8."Here We Go... Again" (featuring Tyler, the Creator)

9."Best Friends"

10."Is There Someone Else?"

11."Starry Eyes"

12."Every Angel Is Terrifying"

13."Don't Break My Heart"

14."I Heard You're Married" (featuring Lil Wayne)

15."Less than Zero"

16."Phantom Regret by Jim"

