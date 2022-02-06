'There Will Never Be Another Lata Mangeshkar': Ajit Pawar Mourns Loss Of Legendary Singer

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. Ajit Pawar said not just Maharashtra but every house in the country is mourning the demise of Lata Didi.

"Lata Mangeshkar was like a wonderful dream to the music industry. Today, that dream has been shattered by the death of Lata Didi", Ajit Pawar said.

"Vishwaratna Lata Didi was a Maharashtra girl. Today, the entire country grieves with the Mangeshkar family on the passing away of the legendary singer", the Shiv Sena leader added.

He further mentioned the time when Lata Mangeshkar moved Jawaharlal Nehru to tears with 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'. She sang in memory of the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the war against China in 1962.

"Lata Didi is one of the kind human and musician, there will never be another Lata Mangeshkar", the Deputy CM said.

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at Breach Candy Hospital at 92

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She belonged to a musical family as her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artist. Her father was her first tutor and she then appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.

Song titled “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau which had released in 1943 was Lata Mangeshkar's first Hindi recorded song. Later, she collaborated with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, and SD Burman.

She has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

Image: PTI