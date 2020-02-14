These Pictures Of Beyoncé Shows Her Obsession With Sunglasses; Check Them Out

Often regarded as Queen of Pop, Beyoncé as has always been one of the biggest stars in the world of pop singing. The singer is known for her singing talent and hit shows. The 38-year-old star, Beyonce got married to Jay-Z in April 2008.

The singer also owns a fashion brand and has several collaborations with many famous brands. Besides being a popular singer, she is also a fashion icon for many. Here are some of her pictures which shows her obsession with sunglasses.

ALSO READ: Beyonce's Emotional Chartbusters That Captured The Hearts Of Her Fans

Beyoncé's obsession with sunglasses

Beyonce looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black gown with crotch-high slit and elbow-length gloves which she opted for attending Diddy’s 50th birthday party. The dress was jewelled with a leafy design all over above the hip and across the structured neckline. She paired the look with some long matching evening gloves, one also featuring the jewelled leaves.

ALSO READ: Beyonce's Hairstyles To Take Inspiration From For This Valentine's Day

In her recent post, she is seen dressed in purple posing with lavenders and floral backgrounds. The first of three posts show the Lion King actress holding some flowers, while the second picture is a close up of her purple cat-eye BLAIR sunglasses from Andy Wolf. She paired the dress with the purple IDA box bag from Dubai-based label L’AFSHAR.

Beyonce is seen in a sheer low-cut black tie-up top featuring yellow polka dots printed all over it. She teamed the summery top with a pair of tiny black shorts. For footwear, she opted a pair of yellow leather heels. Beyonce accessorised her look with a pair of black designer cat-eye shades, multiple rings on her fingers and a matching anklet.

ALSO READ: Adele Flaunts Post-weight Loss Body At Beyonce And Jay-Z's Oscars Party

ALSO READ: Beyonce's Style Game Is Tough To Compete With And Great For Outfit Inspiration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.