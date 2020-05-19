These Taylor Swift Pics From The 'Lover' Era Are A Treat For Fans

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album Lover in 2019 which went on to become a big hit. The singer is arguably one of the most popular singers in the industry. Before Lover, Taylor had made a comeback with her Reputation album, which was a huge hit and for which she also earned the Tour of The Year accolade. But Lover, on the other hand, is a dialled down version of her love life and also speaks on a more personal and emotional level.

In the recent Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift also gave insight on her songwriting process as well as her personal life. And perhaps that’s the reason the 'Lover' era is special for the 'Swifties'. Take a look at her photos from the Lover era below.

Taylor's photos from Lover era

Taylor is seen wearing a shimmery outfit in this photo. The colour scheme matches the colourful, pastel aesthetic of the Lover album. The singer looks adorable in the photo with two felines. Check out more photos from the Lover era below.

The above photo is from the red carpet of MTV VMAs. Taylor won the award for Video of the Year for You Need To Calm Down. The singer thanked her fans, who are always very supportive of her and her crew, including Todrick.

Taylor Swift is staring directly into your soul with her heart eyes in this one. "There’s a dazzling haze." she wrote when she posted the photo. What awes the fans about the Lover album is how Taylor could connect with the auedience on a more personal and emotional level through her music.

Taylor Swift is posing with her crew members and her friend Todrick on the set of You Need To Calm Down, which also won the Video Of The Year at the MTV VMAs. They both are serving looks in their shimmery colourful outfits. The video has amassed more than 200 million views on Youtube.

The Me! singer performed at the VMAs and also bagged the Video Of The Year Award. The singer looked adorable in the pastel-coloured shimmery outfit. Her outfits from the Lover era are nothing but every colour of the rainbow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor postponed her Lover concerts in 2020. Taylor has now released a new concert special, City of Lover, which was filmed last September at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris. This was just weeks after the release of her album Lover. The hour-long performance is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+

