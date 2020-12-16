This Picture Of Amjad Khan With Wife And Kids Is Something All His Fans Must See

Amjad Khan's character of Gabbar Singh has been iconic ever since his first appearance in 1975. Even after 45 years, the actor is most popularly known for his performance in Sholay and how well he pulled it off. An Instagram page named Bombay Basanti shared a throwback picture of the late veteran actor, along with his wife and his three children. Read on to know more about it.

Amjad Khan's photos

Though the actor passed away at the age of 51 in 1992, his character in Sholay is still considered one of the most iconic to date. An Instagram page named Bombay Basanti shared his picture where he can be seen posing for a family portrait. Amjad Khan's family includes his wife Shaila Khan and children Shadaab Khan, Seemaab Khan, and Ahlam Khan. The old picture has Amjad Khan standing behind the sofa where his wife is sitting with their kids, one toddler on her lap, one beside her, and the third and the oldest one sitting on the floor. Amjad and his oldest son were twinning with both of them wearing black shirts while Shaila Khan donned an orange and green saree. You can see the picture here.

The Khoon Ki Pukaar actor's fans were quick to bombard the comments section. While one fan called him the ultimate villain, another one wrote that his role as Gabbar Singh has been immortalized. You can see some of the comments here.

Amjad Khan's filmography

Amjad Khan starred in almost 130 films in a career spanning 27 years from 1965-1992. He enjoyed popularity for villainous roles in Hindi films, the most famous being the iconic Gabbar Singh in the 1975 classic Sholay and of Dilawar in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar in 1978. Khan was a theatre actor before he decided to venture into the world of films. His debut film was Nazneen which released back in 1951. After the success of Sholay, Khan continued to play negative roles in many subsequent Hindi films. He also portrayed positive roles in films such as Commander, Laawaris, and Yaarana. Amjad Khan also ventured into directing for a brief period in the 1980s, directing and starring in Chor Police, which did not do well, and Ameer Aadmi Gareeb Aadmi in 1985 which was a blockbuster at the box office. His last release was in 1996, a film called Sautela Bhai.

